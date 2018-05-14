The Best Art Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

#What To Listen To #Art
Life Writer
05.14.18
best art podcasts

Unsplash

The best art podcast is tough to define. In fact, art is tough to define. It can be a painting that tantalizes us, a propaganda poster that gets us to enlist in the military, a song that gets us through our run, the design on a metro station that gets us home, or even a word placed perfectly in a sentence that hits us just so. Art is a big word that means a lot of different things to just about everyone. So, picking the best art podcasts is a broad task.

Below are podcasts that look at art from every vantage point imaginable. There’s plenty of art history, storytelling, examination, and even actual art being made in these 26 awesome pods. Scroll through, find one that speaks to you, and give it a listen.

The Modern Art Notes Podcast

The Modern Art Notes Podcast is the perfect place to start your art podcast journey. Host Tyler Green welcomes guests from all over the art world to chat for about an hour about the week’s chosen pieces. Green’s deep and loving dives into the world of art are the highwater mark for cultural podcasts.

There have been over 300 episodes so far with about 50 available for free on iTunes. We recommend jumping in anywhere as each episode tells a full story of a piece of art. It might be best to hop in at the most recent episode to get a taste for the show and go from there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Listen To#Art
TAGSARTBest PodcastsPODCASTSWhat To Listen To

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 3 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP