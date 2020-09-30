Fall is here, and with it comes a solid month or two of wildly variable weather. Some phantom hot days; a few surprisingly cold nights. That means variable beer drinking, too. It’s time to finish off your summery IPAs on the hotter days of the season and crack open your barrel-aged stouts on the chilly eves. Since we cover IPAs aplenty, we’re turning our attention today to barrel-aged stouts. While we always enjoy a malty, roasted stout, the act of barreling only makes them richer and more flavorful. For those unaware, a barrel-aged beer is a beer that’s been aged for a few months (sometimes more) in a wooden barrel. Usually, an ex-bourbon barrel — where the effects of the maturation impart a silky sweet essence and rich flavors of vanilla and butterscotch into the beer. Over the past decade, breweries all over the country (and the world) have tried their hand at barrel-aging stouts. To find out the best of the best, we decided to once again go to the pros — asking a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us their favorite bourbon barrel-aged stouts for fall.