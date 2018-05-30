You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week we’re jetting out to Austin, Texas. While Austinites may be devoted to keeping their city weird, it’s clear that the local bartenders are equally devoted to keeping their drinking culture top shelf. There’s more than enough watering holes to keep cocktail connoisseurs in their cups for months on end, so we’re thrilled to have Caitlyn Jackson, Bar Supervisor at Geraldine’s in Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt as our tour guide.

Belly up to the bar at Geraldine’s and peruse a menu celebrating unique ingredients (think Martine honeysuckle, mascarpone foam, pine smoke), and favored classics with a distinctly Geraldinian twist (the house gin and tonic features Tanqueray gin, grapefruit, cardamom, rosemary, and Fever Tree tonic). Whether you like your cocktails playful or traditional, one thing you’ll never be while drinking at Geraldine’s is bored.

Once you’ve had a meal and a drink at Geraldine’s, accompanied by live music, you’ll be ready to explore all that Austin has to offer. Ready to drink this city with help from Caitlyn? Let’s go!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Taco More and Yellow Jacket Social Club

The McMimosa is back…

If I am flying solo, I go for a super spicy michelada from Taco More, a semi-hidden gem right around the corner from my house (because who wants to drive far whilst hungover?); and if I am brunching with a group, grabbing a bucket of mimosas on the patio at Yellow Jacket hits the spot. A mimosa combined with ‘The Mister’ and sun shining on your face with friends is the BEST hair of the dog.