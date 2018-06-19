You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week we’re back in Manhattan, exploring more of what the New York City’s borough has to offer in drinking establishments and cocktail culture. Small wonder we’ve returned; Manhattan is rich in world famous bars and superlative bartenders, making it a haven for the cocktail aficionado. Don’t know where to start? Head’s spinning? That’s why we’ve enlisted the help of Weston Lou, Head Bartender of Hakkasan NYC.

Hakkasan NYC encourages its bartenders to get creative with recipe development — combining Asian and local ingredients in unique and surprising ways — and creativity is right in Weston’s wheelhouse. He was selected as a Finalist in the Miami regionals of Bombay Sapphire’s Most Imaginative Bartender competition in 2016, no small feat. Under his guidance, the menu is split into three distinct categories for drinkers to peruse. Character features Hakkasan’s signature drinks, Strength and Grace presents spins on classic cocktails, and Only At West 43rd Street offers a list of concoctions unique to the NYC location. Whether you’re looking for an old favorite or eager to taste something new, the menu will have something to please.

Fortified by food and drink at Hakkasan, expertly guided by Weston, we’re ready to take Manhattan. Let’s go drink this city!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Jacob’s Pickles

Jacob’s Pickles goes above and beyond this brunch classic with their Bloody B.L.T.- a colossal combination of vodka, bloody mary mix, sterling bacon, and jalapeño pickled egg.