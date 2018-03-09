Uproxx

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week we’re in San Francisco, the golden gate to cocktail paradise. You could spend an entire week exploring all that The City has to offer in the world of boozy beverages, and still leave scores of treasures undiscovered, establishments unexplored. Naturally, you’re going to need an exceptional guide to the bars of SF, and we’re pleased as punch to bring you none other than Martin Cate. Mr. Cate’s expertise, imagination, and love for cocktail culture are clear. He’s the owner and creator of San Francisco’s famous Smuggler’s Cove — an award-winning, immersive tiki bar that boasts the largest rum collection in the United States — and author to a James Beard Award Winning book of the same name. What Smuggler’s Cove is to rum, Whitechapel is to gin; Cate’s co-owned love letter to an oft-misunderstood spirit features the widest selection of gins in North America, served in an evocative space rich in detail and creativity.

Recently, Cate has extended his empire outward. San Diego plays host to Martin Cate’s co-owned False Idol, a tiki bar hidden within Little Italy’s Craft & Commerce. Visitors can expect special effects that would feel just as at home at Disney, shareable bowl drinks, wall-to-wall artwork, and a menu that is more than up to the challenge of converting tiki novitiates. Keeping things weird in Portland? Head on over to Hale Pele, a tropical tiki escape filled to the brim with rumbling thunderstorms, erupting volcanoes, angered goddesses, and perfectly crafted libations. Come for happy hour, and don’t miss out on the Hawaiian bread with guava jam. In Chicago, Cate co-owns Lost Lake, Imbibe magazine’s Cocktail Bar of the Year in 2015 — a glamorous 1930s-inspired tiki oasis. Enjoy the classics or explore the originals on an award-winning menu. Stay awhile, become a regular, and perhaps you’ll soon join the Avondale Maritime Academy, the bar’s rum club.

Cate’s awards are numerous and well-deserved, and what’s more, he’s a standup guy that’s always ready to share his talents, whether it’s at multitudinous educational seminars or right here on Uproxx. If you’re setting sail on a cocktail voyage in San Francisco, Cate is the captain to steer you toward the finest ports.

Ready to check out Martin Cate’s favorite bars in San Francisco? Let’s go drink this city!