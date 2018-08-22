The Coolest Bartenders To Follow On Instagram

iStock/Uproxx

I don’t have to tell you that summer is winding down. You already know that. If you’re a teacher (or some other job where you’re lucky enough to have summers free), you’re probably dreading these last few weeks, because before you know it you’ll be back to the proverbial grind. Your carefree, stress-less summer is almost over. No more margaritas while you float around a pool on a giant, inflated unicorn. It’s back to work for you.

BUT DON’T DESPAIR! It’s not over just yet. There’s still time to squeeze the most out of the summer days while you still can. And by squeeze, we are referencing you getting your drink on. And by getting your drink on, we don’t mean bargain beers, warm wine-coolers, and shots of Stoli. We mean cool, sexy, creative, delicious cocktails.

But, you have no background in mixology so how can you enjoy a delicious cocktail without visiting your favorite cocktail bar? That’s where social media comes into play. Take a stroll through Instagram and you’ll be treated to some of the most influential and talented people in the world (as well as some of the least). This includes bartenders. Many of the most popular bartenders pouring drinks right now are on Instagram posting photos and videos of their creations and sometimes even recipes. Check out some of our favorites below.

Jim Meehan

It’s hard to have a conversation about bartenders without bringing up Jim Meehan. He’s a bartender, journalist, and author of The PDT Cocktail Book and Meehan’s Bartender Manual. His Instagram is a mix of friends, family, drinks, and his travels.