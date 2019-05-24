A Beer And Meat Pairing Guide For Your Memorial Day Barbecue

iStockphoto

Barbecue season is upon us. Summer is here and it’s time to rally your crew and add fire to meat. Of course, you’re going to need something tasty to wash down all those smoky, charred morsels this summer. Enter beer — the perfect bedfellow for your summer barbecuing needs.

The great thing about pairing beer with meat is that the options are literally endless. There are so, so many varieties of beer readily available these days. You’ve got all the classics to choose from, plus you can take a deep dive into niche styles — pairing them with different proteins, textures, and flavor profiles. It’s a wonderland of sudsy opportunity.

The ten meats and beers below are recommendations based on extensive experience. This isn’t a science. It’s more of a feel. These are beers that just fit when we’re talking about certain foods hot off the flame. It’s a conversation, a starting point, and, hopefully, a little bit of help for those looking to get better at pairing beer with food.

Salmon

Salmon and fire go hand-in-hand. The fatty fish takes to direct heat and indirect smoke very well. The fish also tends to hold up with a wide window for doneness. The flaky pink flesh is done when it flakes — that’s all you really need to know to cook the stuff. Add some salt and something sweet like honey or maple syrup and you’re set.

Pair with: Saison Dupont

Belgium’s Saison Dupont has a dryness to it that mimics a sharp sparkling white wine in very broad ways. There’s a rustic herbal nature to the beer with a grassy edge that feels like a sunny backyard after the lawn is freshly mowed.

Touches of sweet malts lurk under a slight funk with distant echoes of spice. This beer works wonders with anything cooked outside, especially fatty fish.