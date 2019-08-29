The Best Places To Drink In Dallas, According To Deep Ellum Brewer Brian Morris

Getty Images/Deep Ellum/Uproxx

Deep Ellum Brewing Company is named for the Dallas neighborhood of the same name. Since 1873, the district has been known as a haven for art, music, creativity, and self-exploration. Making it the perfect place to start a craft brewery back in 2011. In those days, Deep Ellum was the only craft brewery in Dallas; since then, the city has fully embraced beer culture — with more than 25 breweries opening their doors.

On top of their initial brewery, Deep Ellum opened the Funkytown Fermatorium earlier this year in nearby Fort Worth. The Funkytown Fermatorium isn’t just Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s new brewpub and pizza haven, it’s also a looking glass into the future of the brand’s beer releases. The man behind those creations is none other than Ellum’s Innovation Brewer, Brian Morris.

Morris — who was a homebrewer for five years prior to joining Deep Ellum — went through Eastfield College’s Journeyman Brewer Certification Program and has been with the brewery since 2016. These days, he spends the majority of his time away from the brewery traveling, both domestically and internationally, in search of the best craft beers available. Amid these endless (and envy-inducing) stops, he was generous enough to answer a few questions about his favorite breweries, brewpubs, dive bars, and eateries in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Check out his answers below and get thirsty!

FAVORITE CLASSIC BREWERY/TAPROOM EXPERIENCE – PETICOLAS BREWING COMPANY

Since DEBC was the first manufacturing craft brewery in Dallas to open in over two decades, I’ve got to pay tribute to the second. Peticolas Brewing Company opened just a month after us, and have been on a tear ever since. They’ve racked up loads of medals in all the major competitions and there are tons of reasons for you to go check out their draft selections.