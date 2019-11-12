The Best Places To Drink In Chicago, According To Goose Island Brewer Quinn Fuechsl

Chicago is well-known for a lot of things. It’s an underrated food destination, it’s got a great cocktail scene, and the music is superb. But don’t sleep on all the awesome breweries in the Windy City. One of the most beloved local brands in this beer-filled metropolis is Goose Island. Founded in 1988, the brewery famously produces Goose IPA, 312 Urban Wheat Ale, Honkers Ale, and its highly-acclaimed, eagerly-awaited line of Bourbon County beers.

Quinn Fuechsl is an R & D Brewer at Goose Island. Though he began his career in the world of finance, his love for brewing was too much to dismiss as a passing idea and he decided to attend the Master Brewer certification program at the Siebel Institute of Technology. In 2013, Fuechsl began his professional brewing career as an intern at Sun King Brewing in Indiana and joined Goose Island shortly after that. In his tenure, he’s become closely associated with the aforementioned Bourbon County line of beers — creating this year’s Mon Chéri Stout, a cherry-centric, malty love letter to his wife.

Fuechsl was kind enough to answer a few questions for us about his favorite beer-filled watering holes, breweries, brewpubs, and dive bars in the Chicagoland area. Check out his reccos below!