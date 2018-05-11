Power Ranking The Best Beer Cities On Earth

05.11.18
Finding a great beer is a pretty easy task these days. The advent of craft beer culture has gone mainstream — with IPAs and Imperial Stouts dominating beer bars from Singapore to Seattle. That’s not to say there aren’t still some hardcore classic beer stops around the world where Pilsners, Lambic, and even Lagers dominate the scene. Point is, we live in a boom era for beer, no matter what your favs are.

The title of this one is self-explanatory. So let’s skip all the posturing and pontificating and just dive right into the best beer cities in the world. Cool? Good, let’s go!

30. WARSAW, POLAND

Poland is a pretty fantastic corner of the world (outside its current political state, which is very troubling). Still, cities like Krakow, Gdansk, and especially Warsaw are blowing up with awesome micro-breweries and plenty of beer bars to support them. Classic Baltic and Smoked beers are making a huge comeback as local, small-time brewers reach back in their confluence of Slavic, Balt, and Germanic genealogies to brew some suds. Case in point, don’t sleep the Baltic Porters brewed with smoked plums. They’re delightful, unique, and straight up fun to drink.

Bars like Jabeerwocky, Artezan, and PiwPaw are perfect places to start your beer journey in Poland. After that, Warsaw is a city rife with bars just waiting to be explored.

