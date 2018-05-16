Picking The Best Beer Festivals In The World

05.16.18
best beer festivals in the world

Wherever you go, beer is a constant. We’ve been drinking some variation of the stuff long enough for beer to have become an intrinsic part of the human experience, so hitting a beer festival should be high on all of our bucket lists.

A great beer festival is an experiential gathering of people worshipping at the hops-malt altar while eating some seriously good food, and it shouldn’t be surprising that there are a lot of great beer festivals in the world. So we’re simply sharing the 25 best beer festivals that we deem “the best right now.” These are the picks worth buying a ticket and traveling for.

Tour de Gueuze — Belgium

This is one of the coolest beer festivals there is, full stop. First, it’s not in a single spot. Instead, each beer lover buys a bus ticket that follows a route around Belgium — hitting four to six breweries and Gueuzeries (lambic blenders) in a single day. It’s a crash course in the best Lambic and Gueuze Belgium has to offer, straight from the source of the sour beer gods. Be warned, you will be singing drinking songs between the last few stops as everyone gets, ahem, tipsy-er and tipsy-er.

The Tour de Geuze only happens once every two years. And, sadly, this year is a bye-year. Don’t worry though, the Tour is coming back next spring on the 4th and 5h of May 2019.

