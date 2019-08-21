The Best Beers To Drink At An Outdoor Concert, According To Brewers

Getty Image

If you’re anything like us, your summer has been full of days at the beach, camping in the woods, and as many outdoor concerts as you can possibly find the time (and money) to attend. Sure, we go to concerts during the cooler months of the year, but there’s just something special about sitting on a picnic blanket, sipping your favorite beer, listening as your most-beloved band shreds into the stratosphere.

Not just any beer will do, of course. You probably wouldn’t enjoy cracking open a rich, dark, milkshake-thicc porter or stout on a hot summer night. You need something that fits the occasion — that’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to beers to drink at an outdoor summer concert.

New Glarus Spotted Cow

John Stewart, general manager and director of brewing operations at Perrin Brewing Company

New Glarus Spotted Cow. Very light and easy-drinking — a go-to for all-day outdoor events like concerts.