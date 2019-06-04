The Ultimate Beers For A Scorching Summer Day, According To Bartenders

Getty Image

We’re seeing new glimpses of the arrival of summer ’19 with each passing day. Even though temperatures have been a little lower than normal in much of the country, we’ve still seen random hot, sunny days that make us want to play hooky from work to sip on an ice-cold beer, sitting on a dock with our feet dangling in the water. This time of year, the dog days are so close we can taste them and winter is still a recent enough memory as to leave us longing for the hot, steamy, sweaty weather ahead.

When summer finally arrives, there’s sure to will be quite a few days where we’ll be glad we have air conditioning. It’s going to get hot in parts of the country. Like really hot. On those days, nothing will quench our thirst like a frosty brew. Bartenders agree. That’s why we asked some of our favorites to tell us their go-to beers to drink on a truly hot — we mean scorching — summer day.

Montauk Watermelon Session Ale

Nikki McCutcheon, beverage director at Moxy Time Square in New York City

When I’m hot and, on the beach, a cold Montauk Brewing Company’s Watermelon Session Ale, followed by their Summer Ale, are my ideal summer drink choices. The Watermelon Session Ale is so full of flavor while still super refreshing, and the Summer Ale is basically summer in a can. You can’t go wrong with either.