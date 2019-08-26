The Best Places To Drink Beer In Buffalo, According A Craft Beer Expert

iStockphoto/Julie Roesser

Julie Roesser has built a portfolio around beer. The Buffalo-based photographer has the enviable job of shooting beer for some of the best breweries in the country. Working behind the camera, Roesser developed a keen aesthetic that suits the sudsy world of craft beer and draws you in, while highlighting all the tasty brews the country has to offer.

We’ve been following Roesser’s CraftBeerDeer feed for a while and made sure to include the Instagram handle in our favorite beer influencers roundup. That piece started a great conversation about who gets to champion beer in 2019. To keep the conversation alive, we thought we’d expand on our Beer This City coverage by letting beer experts, writers, Cicerones, photographers, and beer lovers have their say about where they love to down a few pints, grab a slice, and maybe even where to cop a chicken wing or two in their home towns.

We’re kicking things off with Roesser, to find out where she likes to drink and eat in Buffalo, NY. Let’s dive in!

Experimental Brewery/Taproom — THIN MAN BREWERY (Chandler)

Thin Man Brewery always has a diverse selection of craft. They’re always pushing the boundaries of styles, as well as regularly working on collaborations with breweries around the world. I’m always excited to try what new beers they’re making here.