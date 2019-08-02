Getty Image

This will come as pretty depressing news, but summer is almost over. Sure, technically we still have almost two months of summer left, since the last official day is in late September. But who really counts September as summer? If you’re a student or teacher, school has already started and besides, many of us are already swapping our shorts and sandals for jeans and sneakers by that point.

The impending doom that is the end of summer also means we only have a few more months to watch baseball. If you enjoy the three or four-hour marathon that is “America’s Pastime” it’s time to buy tickets for your local Major League, Minor League, or neighborhood beer league. And the perfect accompaniment to a game (as we all know) is an ice-cold brew.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to beers to session while watching the ballgame.

Lagunitas A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’

Rich Depascale, beverage manager at The Wilson in New York City

Lagunitas A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’. The perfect mix of hops and pale ale, crisp, and bursting flavor in this hoppy pale wheat ale.

Whenever we have people over to watch any sports, I go to the local supermarket to buy beer and find myself looking at the endless selection of craft beer choices. After standing there for 20 minutes plus, I almost always just end up going to my old reliable.