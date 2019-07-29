Getty Image

Today is National Chicken Wing Day. That means that it’s the perfect time to pay homage to the hot sauce-slathered fried delicacies that we all love so much. It doesn’t matter if you’re a drumette fan or a wing purist, today is your day. And either way, you’re going to need a frosty beer to wash it all down.

Especially if you like your wings like we do. With heat.

This is where the dilemma begins. Do you want to pour a sour or acidic beer to lean into the spice? Or do you want a refreshing brew that will give your taste buds a respite from the fire. It’s not an easy call — so we asked a few of our favorite bartenders for an assist.

Westbrook Gose

Rich Depascale, beverage manager at The Wilson in New York City

A Gose. Preferably Westbrook Brewing’s Gose or Sixpoint Jammer. Something tart or sour to counteract the heat of the wings. Low abv, crisp, and most importantly light to pair with the savory spicy wing flavor.