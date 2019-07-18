We Asked Bartenders For The Best Beers To Pair With Hot Dogs

iStockphoto

In July, we can’t get enough hot dogs. It’s the perfect handheld food at the ballpark, camping, or in your own backyard. Plus, hot dogs are fully customizable to fit your taste. Slather them in mustard, onions, a pickle if you’re in Chicago, and ketchup if you’re feeling squirrelly (we won’t judge). Deep fry them, grill them, or even boil them if you’re into that sort of thing, we’ll enjoy them any way possible.

The one thing we stand firm on is the belief that they must be paired with an ice-cold beer. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite beers to pair with hot dogs. Their answers ran the gamut from big names to craft staples. Check them all out below, grab a beer and throw some dogs on the grill.

Miller High Life

Rich Depascale, beverage manager at The Wilson in New York City

This is almost an impossible question to answer with the massive amount of great beer options today. When I think grilled hot dogs, it reminds me of a family Sunday barbecue. This may be a bit out of left field for a craft beer enthusiast like myself, but I’d go with a classic, The Champagne of beer, Miller High Life.

The High Life has been my Sunday beer for quite some time now. The perfect beer to relax on a warm summer day — clean, crisp, light, delicious, and you can have many of them and not feel weighted down.