When we think about summer foods, our imaginations race to ice cream cones, grilled meats (burgers all around), juicy watermelon, fresh corn, and of course lobster rolls. Few meals feel more summery than the buttery, rich, briny lobster cradled by a crispy, toasted New England-style roll. If we can’t get it in roll form, no worries — lobster slathered in butter will satisfy us just fine, too. It’s the crustacean of the gods.

That’s why we’re so stoked that Saturday (June 15) is National Lobster Day. Sure, sure, this seems like a rather egregious food holiday, but the food is good so f-it! All that butter-covered lobster needs to be washed down with the right beverage, naturally, so we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which beers they enjoy pairing with meaty lobster tails and claws. We don’t even care if butter dribbles past our elbows as long as we have to right beer to sip while we indulge.

Tired Hands Trendler Pils

Brian Morris, innovation brewer at Deep Ellum Brewing Company

Trendler Pils from Tired Hands Brewing Company has the perfect minerality, bitterness, and crispness to cut through the inevitable amount of butter you’ll consume with lobster.