We Asked Bartenders To Pick The Best Labor Day Weekend Beers

Getty Images/Uproxx

We all love Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, but that holiday has long receded in our rearview. Today we’ve arrived at summer’s other bookend: Labor Day. The less enthusiastic cousin of Memorial Day is a holiday filled with many of the same activities — which we embark on with a little less excitement, as we’re all aware that chilly weather, school, and some middle manager calling this season of work “crunch time” are right around the corner.

For this one glimmering weekend, let’s not think about the impending fall days ahead. Let’s go out big and savor every second. It’s still summer, dammit. We’re going to grill, play yard games, and enjoy our fair share of beer.

To get the most out of this long weekend, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to beers for Labor Day.

Victory Prima Pils

Sarah LM Mengoni, bartender at Double Take in Los Angeles

Victory Prima Pils. This beer is light, crisp and easy to drink all day, while still providing lovely flavor. On a day the celebrates workers and their rights, what better bottle to hold in your hand than one that proclaims “Victory”?