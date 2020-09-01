A Belgian ale is often the beer that folks cite when asked ‘which beer made them fall in love with beer.’ There isn’t a “single” Belgian ale. But the overall idea of the Trappist ales, the farmhouse ales, the new(ish) Belgian IPAs, a Flanders red ale, and many more feel like beers that belong together. They enliven a sense of place and a deep purpose in their rendering through funky fermentations and the judicious use of hops. Is there a best Belgian ale out there? We don’t know but we sure as hell would like to find out. To help us in this endeavor, we reached out to some bona fide beer experts, many with a focus on Belgian and its beer culture. They helped us create a list of Belgian beers that are not only crushable examples from around the small country but iconic in the beer scene. Some of these beers are trailblazers. Some of them are classics. All of them are worth seeking out and drinking ASAP. Let’s dive in! Related: Serious Beer Experts Name Their Favorite Lagers For Late-Summer

Brewery: Bières de Chimay, Abbaye de Scourmont, Chimay Peres Trappistes

ABV: 4.8% The Beer: A Trappist beer in a sessionable form? Believe it or not, such a glorious delicacy actually exists! Well, that’s if you can dig deep enough into the earth’s crust to source it — or if you happen to be lucky enough to live in Belgium, which I thankfully do! You’re probably familiar with the preeminent form of Belgium Ale, the authentic ‘Trappist Beer.’ These are the beers whose creation is done or overseen by the Trappist monks of the monastery with the objective to supply sustenance to the Order coupled with altruistically-channeled profit. It’s a special category of beer, that is for sure. It’s also usually pretty hefty on the ABV (they hover around 7-9 percent with one extreme example, the Rochefort 10, coming in at 11.3 percent)! This Trappist Single is a lower alcohol beer brewed in the monastery, originally for consumption by the monks themselves. Each of the Trappist Breweries brews their own equivalent. It is usually pale, lively on the tongue, hoppy, and bitter but dry and well attenuated. All of this is underscored by a characteristic Belgium yeast profile, and more importantly, high drinkability! Tasting Notes: An aroma bursting with bright and fresh esters reminiscent of ripe pears and bubblegum join a marriage of black pepper and spice with floral notes all softened against subdued light malt.

Brewery: Brouwerij Brasserie De Ranke, Dottignies

ABV: 6% The Beer: All of the beers from De Ranke are worth hunting, but I want to single out XX Bitter both as a personal favorite and one of the most influential Belgian ales of the past 30 years. It helped to inspire a move away from sweet and spicy ales toward more hop-forward, drier, and refreshing Belgian specialty beers, such as those from Brasserie de la Senne. And XX Bitter has only gotten better over the years, squeezing the most flavor they can out of hops grown about 20 miles from the brewery. Tasting Notes: The beer is bitter. But it’s a smooth and pleasant bitterness, not sticky or resinous. It’s backed by loads of spicy-herbal hop flavor and a complementary yeast profile. It’s the antithesis and antidote to the cloying citrus-tropical hop flavors that have lately taken over the IPA world. XX Bitter can be hard to find fresh; your best bet is to look for it on draft, or else start planning your next trip to Belgium.

Brewery: Brasserie de la Senne, Brussels

Brewery: Brasserie Dupont, Tourpes

ABV: 9.5% The Beer: „Avec Les bons Vœux“ in French means with “best wishes.” Originally, this strong blond ale by the legendary Brasserie Dupont was brewed as a New Year’s gift for the brewery‘s best and most loyal clients. But then some beer writers got a hold of it and praised the hell out of it, and ever since it’s been produced on a commercial basis. This “Saison on Steroids” contains all the ingredients a regular Saison has: water, malts, hops (dry hopping), sugar, and yeast. But it comes with a lot more alcohol (9,5 percent ABV instead of 6,5 percent ABV) and depth. That finish! Tasting Notes: Once you pop the 0,375l bottle‘s cork, the smell of hop (almost cannabis-like) takes over any room or bar. It has a steady full foam. Extremely hoppy nose. Deep blond color. The taste is smooth and fruity and a bit peppery with a long dry bitter finish. In its simplicity, it’s utterly complex. This fine beer pairs well with grilled fish, preferably white and fat. Paté of any type will do the job as well.

Brewery: Brouwerij De Dolle Brouwers, Esen

Brewery: Brouwerij der Trappisten van Westmalle, Malle

ABV: 9.5% The Beer: Westmalle Tripel was called “Superbier” when it was created in 1934. It eventually took its current name in 1954 from the Belgian Trappist abbey where it is brewed. Belgian author Jef Van Den Steen describes it in his books as “The Mother of all Tripels”, and locals refer to it as the “Champagne of the Kempen.” It makes up 70 percent of what is brewed at Westmalle and is produced using European hop flowers, French grains malted in Belgium, and a signature yeast. Tasting Notes: Westmalle Tripel pours a cloudy golden yellow with a white foamy ice-cream head and leaves a prominent lacing along its chalice glass. The aroma is dominated by the fruity esters of its characterful yeast. That’s mostly banana and apricot, but there’s also some candied sugar, dried fruit notes, spicy pepper, and flowery hop notes. All of those aromas are there in the taste too, along with a biscuity maltiness, a full, almost creamy mouthfeel, and spritzy carbonic bite. In the end, there’s a pronounced bitterness, alcohol warmth, and a pleasant long-lasting dry finish.