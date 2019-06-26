iStockphoto

For fans of beer, there are few better destinations than Belgium — home to some of the most historical breweries in the world. In fact, the tiny nation is home to over 200 breweries cranking out all the classics, including lagers, Flemish red ales, sour brown ales, Trappist-style ales, abbey ales, lambics and pretty much every beer style a beer aficionado could ever thirst for. This is destination beer drinking at its finest.

If you can’t just jump on a plane and fly to Belgium to sample all of these exceptional brews, you still have options. Many of the best bottles are available right here in the States and we’ve got the recommendations for you. We asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their favorite Belgian and Belgian-style beers to drink during the summer months (and the rest of the year for that matter).

Brouwerij Brasserie De Ranke Guldenberg

Mark Safarik, brewmaster at Dogfish Head

The one that most recently blew my mind was Guldenberg from Brouwerij Brasserie De Ranke. It’s a fantastic yet decidedly non-traditional Belgian Trippel, dry hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh.