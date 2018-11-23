The Best Black Friday Hotel Deals Include 60%-Off Luxury Resort Stays

Getty Image

With Black Friday upon us, there’s going to be a lot of travel booking going on — as flight prices go on sale for trips around the world. If you end up booking a flight, you’re also going to need a rad hotel for that dream trip. We’ve got you covered.

Below is a roundup of some of the best hotel, resort, and hostel deals available during Black Friday 2018. It’s also worth noting that there’ll be smaller properties popping up sales all day. So don’t hesitate to look up your favorite property (especially on social media) and see if it’s on sale.

50% OFF LA COLECCION RESORTS MEXICO

La Coleccion has 13 resorts across Mexico. They’re the epitome of luxe accommodations with killer dining options, plenty of space for a little self-care, and everything you could want from a top-end resort.

They’re offering 50 percent off their standard rates if you can book by the end of Friday. You’ll need to travel between now and December 23, 2019.

lacoleccionresorts.com

64% OFF SOLMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Looking to hit Los Cabos in the lap of luxury? Solmar Hotels & Resorts has seven all-suite properties that’ll provide you with every detail, amazing food, and luxury you can dream of. You have until November 26th to book this deal. You’ll have to travel between now and December 26th, 2019.