Getty Image

The best Black Friday travel deals offer you a chance to finally check a big trip off your travel bucket list. Over the next couple of days, travel companies are going to be slashing prices, sometimes by up to 75 percent, to lure you out onto that open road. Now’s the time to plan your 2019 dream vacation, y’all.

Below are some of the best travel packages on sale this Black Friday — extending through the weekend into Cyber Monday, in many cases. If you’re looking for the perfect vacation, adventure, or discounted ticket to a theme park, this is your one-stop shop for everything you need.

EF ULTIMATE BLACK FRIDAY

EF Ultimate Break is a travel company focused on Gen Z and millennials. Their tours are catered to making sure you have a dope time while seeing the big sites, taking deep cultural dives, and eating all the great food.

This sale is a little different. They’re offering steep discounts of up to $1,200 off trips but they will sell out. As of this writing, they were already 70 percent sold out. So, you’ll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this one.

Efultimatebreak.com

BOOK A TRIP TO ICELAND AND GET A FREE FLIGHT

Iceland is one of the coolest destinations in the world right now. The country is otherworldly and ready for you to experience all the wonder of glaciers, geysers, and hot springs. Oh, and there’s great food too.

Hurtigruten is offering a great deal to get you on one of their iconic spring cruises. If you book their 12-day circumnavigations of Iceland sailing trip, they’ll fly you out for free. The flight has to leave from New York, Los Angeles, Miami, or Chicago. You’ll need to book by the 30th and travel next May or June.