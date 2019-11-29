The “best” Black Friday travel deal is going to be hard to pin down. Starting at 12:01 am on November 29th, the market is going to flood with steeply discounted rooms, dirt-cheap flights, and some of the biggest discounts on trips you’ll see the whole year. In fact, a lot of the sales are starting earlier and earlier, meaning you can get a jump on the bookings. Regardless, Black Friday to Cyber Monday is the time to book your travel if you want to save money. There’s really not going to be any better time of year. The deals below prove that fact and they’re going to be updating throughout the day. Where they stand now represents the steepest deals at the moment. Good luck out there and happy travels! Related: We Paired A Different Bourbon With Every Stage Of Your Thanksgiving Meal

BUY ONE-WAY FLIGHTS AROUND AMERICA ON ALASKA AIR FOR AS LOW AS $29 The deal: Alaska Air is offering a sale on pretty much their whole network. Flights along the West Coast are starting at $29 each way. Transcontinental flights are starting at $99 one-way. And flights to Hawai’i are starting at $129 each way. You can’t beat these prices. Dates of sale: Black Friday until midnight PST. Fine print: Travel between January 7th and March 11th, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Book A Flight Here SAVE 90% OFF FLIGHTS WITH FRONTIER The deal: Frontier is offering 90 percent off their already extremely low prices on one-way trips around the U.S. and on flights between the U.S. and Puerto Rico or Canada. This is a crazy good deal if you can book today. Dates of sale: Black Friday only. Fine print: Use promo code: SAVEBIG. Discount applies Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays through 12/18/19, or Tuesdays and Wednesdays 1/7 to 4/22/20. Blackout dates apply. Book A Flight Here

SAVE 35% ON AMTRAK WITH THEIR TRACK FRIDAY SALES The deal: This is a pretty straightforward deal. Amtrak is offering 35 percent off their tickets nationwide. That means some tickets are running as low as $29 each way (Philly to D.C.). Dates of sale: Black Friday through Cyber Monday, December 2nd. Fine print: Travel between December 9th and April 30th, 2020. Book A Train Ticket Here SAVE 10-15% OFF EURAIL GLOBAL TICKETS (Europe) The deal: There are a lot of reasons to see Europe by rail. Reliving the classic early aughts film Eurotrip among them. Another great reason is to ease your carbon footprint while traveling. A Eurail trip produces four-times less Co2 than flying the same distance. That’s a win. This week you can score 15 percent off first-class Global Passes and ten percent off second-class Global Passes on Eurail. The Global pass provides access to over 31 countries and over 40,000 cities across Europe. That’s the makings of a great Eurotrip of your own, right there. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 25th through December 2nd, 2019. Fine print: N/A Book A Train Ticket Here

SAVE 20% OFF INTREPID TRAVEL’S 2020 TRIP (Worldwide) The deal: Intrepid Travel is about to drop a major sale that’ll see prices cut by 20 percent on 1,500+ itineraries in 120+ countries. Basically, the world is your oyster with a deal like this. Plus, 20 percent off a four to five thousand dollar trip is enough to cover your flights to and from the destination. Another win. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 25th through December 5th, 2019. Fine print: Excludes sell-ins, short breaks, and polar destinations. The discount is automatically applied to applicable trips. Book A Trip Here SAVE 30% OFF RENEW HOTEL (Honolulu, HI) The deal: This is on the lower end of hotel discounts (as you’ll see later on this list). Still, this is a 30 percent discount on a room that runs approximately $140 per night. Oh, and it’s for a room in paradise. If you’re already planning a Hawai’i trip, why not save by staying here? Dates of sale: Sale runs November 27th through December 3rd, 2019. Fine print: Travel between November 27th, 2019 and May 31st, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Book A Room Here

SAVE UP TO 30% OFF CONTIKI TRIPS OVER CYBER WEEKEND (Worldwide) The deal: Contiki caters to those looking for a trip of a lifetime. Over Cyber Weekend they’re offering up to 30 percent off select trips around the world. You’ll have to check in with the website over the weekend to see what trips are cycling through the sales. But expect dope holidays to Italy, SE Asia, Australia, and beyond to make the list. Dates of sale: Sale runs between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Fine print: Valid on select trips on bookings paid by December 18. Book A Trip Here FLY ROUNDTRIP TO EUROPE FOR $449 ON EMIRATES The deal: Over Black Friday weekend, Emirates will have serious sales running. Flights will be starting at $449 roundtrip in economy and $2,959 in business. Flights are valid from 12 U.S. hubs to Dubai, Athens, Milan, Bangkok, Nairobi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Jo’Burg. Dates of sale: Sale starts at 12:01 am EST on November 27th and ends at 11:59 pm EST on November 30th. Fine print: Travel between December 4th, 2019 through November 15th, 2020. Some blackout dates apply. Book A Flight Here

SAVE 30% OFF U RIVER CRUISES IN 2020 (Europe) The deal: U River Cruises are like sleep away camp for 20 to 40-year-olds who want to see the best of Europe. Right now, you can score savings of up to $900 per person on 2020 itineraries. That’s a great discount for a stay on a floating boutique hotel. Dates of sale: Sale ends January 3rd, 2020. Fine print: Offer applies to full-fare bookings only. The availability of all stateroom categories cannot be guaranteed. Book A Cruise Here SAVE UP TO $1,500 OFF EF ULTIMATE BREAKS (Worldwide) The deal: EF Ultimate Breaks is a great way to see the world with a backpack on your back and a sense of wanderlust filling your soul. Right now, the tour group is offering steep discounts on trips all over the world until they sell out. Act fast. Dates of sale: November 15th to sell out. Fine print: Must be 18 to 29-years-old to take an EF Ultimate Break. Book A Trip Here

SAVE 50% OFF B ON CANAL HOTEL RATES (New Orleans, LA) The deal: $100 per night to stay in a dope hotel in New Orleans? We’ll meet you there. This plush hotel in the middle of the city is the perfect chic gateway to stumble home to every night after one too many hurricanes. Dates of sale: Sale runs from 12:01 am on November 28th through December 2nd. Fine print: Travel between December 1, 2019, and December 30, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Use code: CYBER. Book A Room Here SAVE 50% OFF SAND & SURF RESORT (Laguna Beach, CA) The deal: Sand & Surf Resort generally runs around $275 per night. So, when that’s half-off, you have to pay attention. Surf, tacos, and craft beer await with a nice dose of luxury resort living. Dates of sale: Sale runs from 12:01 am November 28th through December 2nd. Fine print: Travel before March 31, 2020. Includes complimentary resort fee and parking. Book A Room Here

SAVE 50% OFF MONARCH BEACH RESORT (Dana Point, CA) The deal: Sticking with Orange County beach towns, Monarch Beach Resort is also offering a steep 50 percent discount. That’s half-off an average rate of $599 per night. We get that’s still steep even at half off. But, when else are you going to be able to save $300 per night at a luxe resort on the beach in Southern California? Dates of sale: Sale runs from 12:01 am November 25th through December 2nd. Fine print: Travel before December 31st, 2020. Book A Room Here SAVE 75% OFF SIXTY HOTELS (Los Angeles and New York) The deal: The only reason this deal isn’t higher on the list is that it’s a very narrow window to snag the deal. You’re going need to go to a Sixty hotel in either New York or L.A. at a specific time to get the discount. Still, if you score a voucher, you’ll be paying around $60 a night for a $250 room. Dates of sale: From 6:00 to 7:00PM (one hour) on Black Friday. Fine print: Vouchers must be picked up at the hotel on a first-come-first-served basis. Must travel before February 29th, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Vouchers must be used with a two-night stay. Book A Room Here

SAVE 50% OFF TOWER SUITES AND CABANA ROOMS AT THE HOTEL ROOSEVELT (Los Angeles, CA) The deal: The iconic The Hotel Roosevelt in Hollywood is a plush art deco spot that’ll transport you to the L.A. of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The 50 percent discount means you’ll be spending around $100 for a $200 per night room. That’s a steal for L.A. Dates of sale: November 28th, 29th, and December 2nd. Fine print: Travel before June 30th, 2020. Use code: CYBERDEAL. Book A Room Here SAVE UP TO 35%, GET FREE NIGHTS, OR RECEIVE $600 RESORT CREDIT AT ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND (Nassau, Bahamas) The deal: An all-inclusive experience at an Atlantis is a one-of-a-kind vacation where you can completely disconnect from the outside world and escape any worry while traveling. They’ll be offering air/hotel savings packages, up 35 percent off rooms, up to $600 resort credits, complimentary nights, fifth night free, and more discounts over the Cyber Weekend. Check the website for rolling deals. Dates of sale: November 28th through December 2nd. Fine print: Must be booked online. Book A Trip Here

FLY TO PARIS FOR $349 ROUNDTRIP FROM SFO ON FRENCH BEE The deal: French Bee, a new airline in France, is starting to take up the slack left by the loss of WowAir. The airline is offering one-way flights between major U.S. cities on the East and West Coast to Paris and Tahiti. Right now, you can fly from the West Coast to Paris for $350 roundtrip. That’s unbeatable. Dates of sale: November 1st to December 12th, 2019. Fine print: Travel before March 31st, 2020. $45 check bag fee (carry-on free). Book A Flight Here SAVE 50% AND RECEIVE A $200 RESORT CREDIT AT MAHEKAL BEACH RESORT (Playa del Carmen, Mexico) The deal: Scoring a plush beach resort in Mexico for $109 per night is hard to pass up. Mahekal Beach Resort is a cluster of luxe bungalows along a postcard-perfect beach. You really couldn’t ask for a more idyllic spot to unwind and get a little pampering. Dates of sale: November 25th through December 6th, 2019. Fine print: Travel before December 19th, 2020. Book A Room Here

SAVE 50% OFF THE HENDERSON BEACH RESORT (Destin, FL) The deal: The Henderson Beach Resort usually costs approximately $229 per night, meaning 50 percent off is a bargain. The resort is all white sand beaches, warm waters, and resort-living at a discount. It might be time to head to Florida for the winter. Dates of sale: November 29th through December 2nd, 2019. Fine print: Travel before March 2020. Must prepay, Blackout dates apply. Book A Room Here BUY ONE NIGHT GET ONE FREE AT THE COSMOPOLITAN LAS VEGAS The deal: The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is one of the dopest venues in Sin City. The eateries are second to none with Jose Andres and David Chang both in-house. The rooms are plush. And the pool parties are legendary. And, hey, you can get stay one-night free when you book one night (approximately a $150 savings at a basic level). What are you waiting for? Dates of sale: November 25th through 8 am PST on December 4th, 2019. Fine print: Travel December 10th, 2019 through February 29th, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Book A Room Here

SAVE 50% OFF SUITES AT THE LEXINGTON HOTEL (New York City) The deal: The Lexington Hotel in Manhattan is a classic spot. Hell, Marilyn Monroe used to live in the building when she was married to Joe DiMaggio. The rooms are newly remodeled and offer a luxe experience without breaking the bank. Rooms run around $169 per night. So, 50-percent off is a massive steal for a hotel this well-appointed in the middle of the city. Dates of sale: Sale starts on November 27th and ends at 11:59 pm EST on November 29th, 2019 (Black Friday). Fine print: Offer valid on select November and December 2019 dates, and on select January, February, July, and August 2020 dates. Book A Room Here SAVE 50% OFF COLLECTIVE RETREATS (New York & Texas) The deal: Glamping in New York and Texas sounds like two very different prospects. But Collective Retreats adds a layer of luxury that makes the experience worth seeking out — regardless of which option you choose. The deal shaves 50 percent off a rate of approximately $150 per night and adds a complimentary breakfast for two. Dates of sale: Sale starts at 12:01 am on November 29th and ends December 2nd. Fine print: Blackout dates apply. Book A Room Here

SAVE 50% OFF CALISTOGA RANCH (Calistoga, CA) The deal: The Calistoga Ranch is an iconic Napa Valley escape. The property is a ranch throwback and surrounded by vineyards as far as the eye can see. Rates usually run around $599 per night. So, 50 percent off is a deal that’ll be hard to pass up. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 27th through December 6th, 2019. Fine print: Travel between December 1st and March 17th, 2020. Use code: CYBER. Book A Room Here SAVE 50% OFF TRAVEL GUIDES WITH WILD BUM (Worldwide) The deal: Wild Bum’s ethos is “Roam like a local.” They offer a sort of Airbnb service but for local tour guides instead of rooms. They’re about connecting real local experts with tourists to assure you maximize your vacation time. And, over the weekend, they’ll be offering 50 percent off bookings with travel guides all over the world. Dates of sale: Sale starts at 10 am November 29th and ends at 11:59 pm December 2nd, both times EST. Fine print: N/A Book A Tour Guide Here

SAVE 52% OFF SUNRISE SPRINGS SPA RESORT (Santa Fe, NM) The deal: Unplugging at a wellness resort in New Mexico sounds like the perfect anecdote to the winter blues. Sunrise Springs Spa Resort has 70 acres of resort for you to wander around and reset your vibes. Their rates usually run around $260 per night but will be 52 percent off starting Black Friday. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 29th through December 6th, 2019. Fine print: Travel between December 1st, 2019 and April 15th, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Based on a two-night stay. Unlimited access to Repose Pools, activities, and complimentary breakfast for two. Book A Retreat Here SAVE 50% AT HACIENDA BARRIGONA PRIVATE RETREAT (Costa Rica) The deal: 50 percent off a paradise retreat in Costa Rica that usually costs $250 per night? See you there. This spot is a secluded luxury that you’ll fall in love with. We won’t blame you for deciding to move to Costa Rica after a stay Hacienda Barrigona. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 28th through December 2nd, 2019. Fine print: Discount will be automatically applied on Thanksgiving Day. Blackout dates may apply. Book A Retreat Here

SAVE 35% DURING G ADVENTURES SEVEN-DAY CYBER SALE (Worldwide) The deal: G Adventures has one of the most diverse selections of tours in the game. Over this weekend, the company is running its biggest annual sale that’ll include 600 itineraries across six continents. Now’s the time to book a trip of a lifetime. Dates of sale: The sale begins at 12.01 am EST on November 26th and ends at 11.59 pm EST on December 2nd, 2019. Fine print: Valid on trips booked between December 3rd, 2019 and April 30th, 2020. Prices do not include flights. Book A Trip Here EXPEDIA’S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS WILL HAVE HALF-OFF FLIGHTS AND 75% OFF HOTELS (Worldwide) The deal: This is one of the best deals of the year, with two main tiers. Early-bird sales are running November 25th – 28th and offer 60 percent off select hotels, no coupon needed, plus deals on flights, travel packages, activities, and cruises site-wide. Black Friday deals will be app-exclusive coupons for $100 off $200 flight and 75 percent off select hotels. All device coupons will be available for 25 percent off select hotels and “Things to Do” as well as ten percent off select hotels on Expedia.com. Dates of sale: Coupons go live at 9 am PST on Black Friday, November 29th. There’s a limited supply of coupons, so act quickly. Fine print: Must have the app for the best coupons. Sales will be popping off site-wide throughout the day. Download App Here

SAVE 50% OFF CASA DE CAMPO RESORT & VILLAS (Dominican Republic) The deal: Private villas. Pristine beaches. Absolute luxury. First-class service. Paradise. You can have all of that for $169 for a room or $549 nightly for a villa after Casa de Campo Resort’s Black Friday discount. The DR is calling. Dates of sale: Sale runs from 12:01 am EST November 29th through 11:59 pm EST December 2nd, 2019. Fine print: Travel before December 31st, 2020. Book A Room Here FLY BETWEEN THE U.S. AND EUROPE FOR $349 ROUNDTRIP WITH SAS The deal: SAS is offering a new “GO Light” class for flights from NYC, ORD, SFO, WAS, LAX, MIA, and BOS to cities all over Europe for only $349 roundtrip. The deal even includes flights to Scandinavian Mountain Airport where dog sleds will transport you to the ski resort from the airport terminal. That’s just awesome. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 26th through December 3rd, 2019. Fine print: SAS GO Light does not include a checked bag. Expect to pay $55 roundtrip for a checked bag. Travel between January 8th, 2020, and May 14th, 2020. Book A Flight Here

SAVE UP TO 70% ON CHEAPCARIBBEAN.COM TRIPS FOR NEXT SPRING BREAK (Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America) The deal: CheapCaribbean.com is offering up to 70 percent off all-inclusive 2019/2020 bookings. These all-inclusive vacation prices start as low as $349 and are the lowest prices of the season for last-minute and spring break 2020 travel. Dates of sale: Sale runs November 7th through December 2nd, 2019. Fine print: Destinations are available until they sell out. Book A Trip Here SAVE 60% OFF REFINERY HOTEL’S SUITES DURING ONE-HOUR FLASH SALE (New York City) The deal: Refinery Hotel is offering a 60-minute flash sale with 60 percent off their Atelier Suites. That’s 60 percent off an average room rate of $250 per night, so the savings are real for a New York City luxe hotel with seriously plush amenities. Dates of sale: The sale runs for one hour from 6-7 pm EST on Black Friday, November 29th, 2019. Fine print: Will likely sell out before 7 pm EST. Book A Room Here