The Best Blended Whiskeys To Sip And Mix With, According To Bartenders

When it comes to blended whiskeys (or whiskies), most people immediately think of the likes of Socttish brands like Johnnie Walker, Chivas, and Dewar’s. These blended Scotch whiskies are among the highest selling spirits in the world for a reason. They’re blends of high-quality whiskies, mixed together to create a harmonious flavor experience. True craftsmen spend years honing the skills to accurately mix these classic spirits and even if you typically enjoy single malts, blended expressions are definitely not to be overlooked. Though the blended whisky market is heavily associated with Scotland, the big brands mentioned above aren’t the only ones blending booze. In fact, one company has become virtually synonymous with blended whisky over the past decade and it’s about as far away from Scotland and you can get. “Suntory has provided their artisan blenders with the raw material to use with their craftsmanship and pursuit of perfection to create completely new flavors while still maintaining the company’s reputation for producing impeccably well balanced, blended whisky,” says Makiyo Masa, founder of Dekanta.com about the popularity and craftsmanship of Japanese whisky blends. Masa’s comment left us wondering what other great blended whiskeys are on the market. So we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to blended whiskeys to drink all year long.