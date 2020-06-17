Expression Session — Tasting Five Whiskies In The Oban Portfolio

Finding the best single malt scotch is a lifelong endeavor. There are a lot of bottles out there from distilleries big and small, with a massive amount of variation between them. Remember, each region — Speyside, Lowland, Highland, Campbeltown, and Islay — is known for a specific flavor profile and a certain level of peatiness. A true aficionado can taste the regional variations and identify them with ease. One of my all-time favorite Highland distilleries in Scotland is Oban. My love of this relatively tiny distillery in the small town of Oban on the Scottish coast has been cultivated over the course of a lifelong journey through whisky. Last year I finally got to go to Scotland and tour the Oban Distillery, which sealed my love for the stuff. The small operation has only two antique copper pot stills and the entire company is run by only seven people, many of whom live at the distillery in apartments above the offices. I’ve been lucky enough to sit at a few Oban tastings over the years. I’ve also ran my own tasting recently, with five signature bottles. Those are the bottles we’re going to talk about today. While these expressions are on the higher-end price-wise, they’re truly stand-out single malts that’ll wow even the most passive scotch lover. The bottles themselves are well-designed yet simple. The juice inside is, in my opinion, whisky that’ll help you fall in love with Scotch single malts once and for all. Plus, they make great gifts and are all available for delivery right now. Related: Expression Session — Tasting Seven Scotch Whiskies In The Talisker Portfolio