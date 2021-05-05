Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. He’s enjoyed more drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, visited more than 50 distilleries around the globe, and amassed a collection of bottles that occupies his entire basement (and annoys his wife). In this series, he cracks open his worn “tasting diary” and shares its contents with the masses. In America, bourbon is big business. While it can technically be made anywhere in the US (as long as the regulations are met), 95% of all bourbon is produced in Kentucky, where the big brands are centered. In 2020 alone, bourbon distilleries in the Blue Grass State filled more than 2.1 million barrels, with production increasing by more than 350% since the dawn of the 2000s. To say that bourbon whiskey is a popular style is an understatement. And a pretty massive one at that. America’s native spirit (as declared by congress in 1964) is crafted by countless distilleries, but there’s a handful that sell better than all the others. We definitely love (and root for) the upstarts, but today I want to give the big boys their due. I’m highlighting my one absolute favorite bourbon whiskey expression from each of the best-selling brands. This can get a little confusing, as some of the brands are owned by the same distilleries, but if you’re going by name alone the top-selling bourbons brands are Bulleit, Old Forester, Wild Turkey, Four Roses, Woodford Reserve, Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, and Buffalo Trace. I based this on my tastes alone without taking into account price or how sought-after a particular bottle is. Sometimes I chose the most expensive bottle. Sometimes it was somewhere in the middle. My palate, which is pretty thoroughly developed and tuned to bourbon, was the only barometer. Click the linked prices to have these picks delivered to your doorstep. Bulleit 10-Year ABV: 45.6% Brand: Bulleit Average Price: $50 The Story: This award-winning whiskey has a mash bill of 68% corn, 28% rye, and 4% malted barley. It’s aged in charred, American oak casks for ten years. The result is a rich, warming, spicy bourbon well-suited for mixing into an old fashioned or slow sipping on its own. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find scents of charred oak, dried cherries, citrus zest, and toasted vanilla beans. On the palate, you’ll notice notes of fresh leather, buttery caramel, raisins, butterscotch, and subtle spicy rye. The finish is long, dry, warming, and ends with a nice hit of cracked black pepper. Bottom Line: While this bourbon is well-suited for drinking neat or on the rocks, its high-rye content is the perfect base for your favorite whiskey cocktails. I picked it as my favorite from Bulleit because I believe 10 years is the perfect amount of time for the various flavors to meld perfectly and because it’s probably my favorite mixer on earth. Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit ABV: 50.5% Brand: Wild Turkey Average Price: $60 The Story: This award-winning bourbon is the same 101-proof as the brand’s iconic 101 offerings. But this expression is produced from single barrels that are hand-picked by Master Distiller Jimmy Russell. The most unique aspect is that on top of being a single-barrel bourbon, the bottle details the date it was bottled, the barrel number, and even which storehouse (and where in that storehouse) it came from. Tasting Notes: Take a moment to breathe in the aromas of pipe tobacco, buttercream, and subtle spice. On the sip, you’ll taste hints of spicy cinnamon, charred oak, butterscotch, and dried fruits. It all ends with a long, warming hit of almond cookies and raisins. Bottom Line: For the dedication to detail, the high-quality, and the equally high-proof, this bottle is an absolute bargain at $60. Snatch it up and savor it. This is my favorite Wild Turkey expression because of the combination of high-proof and rich, complex flavors.

I know we’re not talking price, but as a lover of value I appreciate how much this bottle outkicks its coverage. Four Roses Single Barrel ABV: 50% Brand: Four Roses Average Price: $50 The Story: This high-rye (60% corn, 35% rye, 5% malted barley), 100-proof bourbon is produced from hand-picked single barrels that are aged between 7 and 9 years in charred, American oak barrels. It’s complex, well-rounded, and carries a great sweet to spicy ratio perfect for sipping. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll be greeted with notes of vanilla essence, treacle, wood char, and spicy rye. The palate is swirling with flavors of buttery caramel, sweet cocoa, dried apricots, and cracked black pepper. The ending is long, lingering, and finishes with a nice combination of dried fruits and spicy rye. Bottom Line: If you only buy one bottle from this brand, make it Four Roses Single Barrel. It’s bargain-priced and belongs on your home bar cart or in your liquor cabinet at all times. The proof and the various flavors are complex enough to stand up in your favorite cocktail but I truly love this as a slow sipper. George T. Stagg ABV: 65.2% Brand: Buffalo Trace Average Price: $549 The Story: Part of the appeal of this highly sought-after whiskey is the fact that it’s only available in limited quantities, it’s uncut, unfiltered, and as mellow as humanly possible (in my opinion). Aged in a new, charred, American oak cask for a minimum of 15 years, this is the shining star of Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection. Tasting Notes: Before sipping, make sure to fill your nostrils with the aromas of a musty rickhouse, charred oak, bitter chocolate, and vanilla. Take a sip and you’ll enjoy flavors of creamy chocolate fudge, caramelized sugar, dried fruits, smoky pipe tobacco, and sticky toffee. It all ends with a warming finish of tobacco, brown sugar, and raisins. Bottom Line: Unless you’re friends with a liquor store owner, you’re likely going to have to pay above-market prices to get your hands on a bottle. Give it the respect it deserves by never mixing this bourbon. Instead, sip it slowly with a dash of water or a single ice cube. It beats out other Buffalo Trace staples like Pappy and the various Weller offerings because of its uncut, unfiltered recipe and its caramel-filled flavor notes. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked ABV: 45.2% Brand: Woodford Reserve Average Price: $60 The Story: Woodford Reserve is located in the middle of horse racing country. Its campus is picturesque and Instagram-worthy. Its whiskeys are equally note-worthy. You can’t go wrong with its classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. But my favorite is its Double Oaked bourbon. It’s matured in a charred, American oak barrel as well as a deeply toasted and lightly charred barrel. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find aromas of dried fruits, rich chocolate, toasted marshmallows, and butterscotch. The palate is full of flavors of toasted vanilla beans, caramel apples, cooking spices, and a nutty sweetness. The finish is long, lingering, and ends with a great combination of sweet honey and subtle spice. Bottom Line: This is one of the most beloved expressions from the Versailles, Kentucky distillery for good reason. Its release is eagerly awaited each year and definitely lives up to the hype. I picked it because, while sought-after, the hype is worthwhile. The double casking give this a unique, memorable flavor that you’ll want to sip every single day.