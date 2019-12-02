The Best Bottles Of Bourbon To Give As A Gift This Holiday Season

The gift of bourbon is the gift that keeps on giving all year long. Giving a friend or lover a great bottle of bourbon is… an event. There’s a bit of ceremony involved in opening, pouring, and sipping that first dram. It lingers, as does every sip until the bottle is gone — making bourbon a great gift for anyone who wants to be remembered all year long. Here’s the rub, there are over 1,500 distilleries across America right now. While not every single one is making bourbon, some are making multiple bourbons and releasing them year after year. This all adds to a massive wealth of choice. So much choice, in fact, that you’re forgiven if you find it all too intimidating to mess with. Fear not, we got you. Hopefully, the 11 bottles of bourbon featured below will give you a head start on selecting the perfect bottle of bourbon to give as a gift this year. Just to note before we dive in, this isn’t a completist list. There are so many bourbons we love. Also, we’ve specifically chosen brands that are available nationwide and (with one big exception!) under the $75 sweet spot. Point being, you should be able to source most of these bottles of bourbon fairly easily this time of year and afford them too. Related: The Best New Bourbons Released In Each Month Of 2019

EDITOR’S PICK: FOUR ROSES LIMITED EDITION SMALL BATCH BARREL STRENGTH View this post on Instagram Pairs perfectly with that dream job offer. Learn more about this once in a lifetime Bourbon, 2019 Limited Edition Small Batch, on our website. Link in bio. A post shared by Four Roses Bourbon (@fourrosesbourbon) on Sep 17, 2019 at 2:00pm PDT Price: Generally High $200s-Low $300s The Story: The Four Roses Limited Edition series is both famous and beloved amongst bourbon lovers. It’s also expensive. But the level of craft and care in this bottle, the attention to detail of Master Distiller Brent Elliot, and the big, warming flavors make this the sort of gift that will be remembered for decades. Give it once and cruise on those coattails for a few solid years. These bottled are barrel strength and that usually means ABV in the higher range — 2019’s expression is all the way up there at 56.3%. But with a mix of one 21-year, two 15-year, and one 11-year bourbon recipes, that heat is more “sensed” than tasted. Tasting Notes: NOTE: I haven’t tasted the 2019 expression. My notes are on the 2017 expression, which is markedly different. This is warmth in a glass — pure holidays. Lots of fruit on the nose, with a little bit of oak and the slightest burn. On the palate, you get — and yes, this is an obnoxious whiskey cliche, but it’s also apropos here — so freaking much smoothness. It’s just a straight-up silky sip. The big fruit stays present, turning a little more aged and oaky (Christmas cake flavors) and is followed by vanilla, honey, and light notes of baking spice. The finish is warming but not hot. It’s more the full-body sensation of warmth than anything else. Quite a lovely effect. Shop Here