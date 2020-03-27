The Best Bottles Of Rye Under $30 To Help Expand Your Whiskey Knowledge

Rye whiskey is the spicy cousin of bourbon whiskey. Where bourbon needs at least 51 percent corn or maize in its mash bill, rye needs at least 51 percent of rye in its mash bill. Bourbon often has a lot of rye making up that other 49 percent of its recipe. Rye, on the other hand, often leans more purely into rye grains (you don’t get a lot of corn-heavy ryes, though they exist). Many of the U.S.’s rye expressions come from MGP in Indiana which uses a 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley mash bill. Most of the rest of the U.S.’s rye comes from Alberta Distillers in Calgary, which produces a massive range of mash bills but most commonly a 100 percent rye. Of course, there are small-time distillers mixing up the game with every iteration of rye mash bill you can image. And sometimes, you’ll have bottlers like WhistlePig mixing and matching from both Alberta and MGP on some expressions. And, just to be clear, a lot of the ryes in this price range (and even extending much higher) are distilled and aged in Indiana or Alberta and then blended, finished, and bottled in Kentucky or Vermont or wherever. As with all of the whiskey world, there’s a lot of variation is what we’re saying. The ten bottles below are all ryes that clock in at under $30 per bottle. Each of these bottles has that rye-spice kick, is very accessible, and can be delivered straight to your door during the quarantine. Related: The Best Bottles Of Bourbon Under $20 To Help Get You Ready For Spring

Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whisky Bottled-In-Bond

ABV: 50%

Distillery: Heaven Hill Distillery, Louisville, KY

Distillery: Heaven Hill Distillery, Louisville, KY

Average Price: $27.99 The Whiskey: This American rye relishes in a high-rye mash bill that honors the old-school whiskey distillers of Pennsylvania. The juice is aged for four years under strict bottled-in-bond guidelines and bottled at a higher proof, giving you more bang for your buck. Tasting Notes: Sweet and crisp peppers mix with dried grapes, cherries, and apples with a nice hit of rich and buttery toffee. The spice leans into nutmeg and cinnamon as a clear dose of vanilla arrives with dark chocolate before a slash of citrus cuts through the whole sip. The velvet mouthfeel lends to a peppery finish with a sweetness akin to maple syrup. Alberta Premium Canadian Rye Whisky

ABV: 40%

Distillery: Alberta Distillers, Calgary, AB (Beam Suntory)

Average Price: $21.91 ($33.36 for a 1.14l bottle) The Whiskey: This is the 100 percent rye whiskey from Canada that’s mostly shipped to the U.S. to places like WhistlePig. So, if you’ve had rye in the U.S., you’ve likely already tasted this classic rye. The bonus with this bottle is that you’re not paying for WhistlePig-levels of branding with every bottle (while getting the exact same thing). The actual whiskey in the bottle is a blend of two different ryes, one aged in new oak and one aged in used bourbon oak for at least four years that’s then aged together for another year. Tasting Notes: Crisp and tart apples dance with a sense of dark chocolate, dark rye spices, and charred oak. Slight notes of fresh herbs sit next to vanilla, caramel, more fruit, and a note of bright florals. The dram carries the sharp spiciness with a hint of caramel sweetness towards a big and warm end with an echo of smoke in the background.