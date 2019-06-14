All The Bourbon Cocktails You Need To Try For National Bourbon Day

Getty Image

Earlier this week, we asked bartenders to tell us which bourbons they’ll be sipping or mixing with on National Bourbon Day. Today, we move to cocktails. Some of the most well-known, classic mixed drinks in existence use Kentucky’s native spirit as its base. From the boulevardier to the paper plane, bourbon is just as at home when mixed with ingredients like vermouth, Campari, and Angostura bitters as it is when it’s sipped slowly with a single ice cube.

With National Bourbon Day upon us, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which classic bourbon drinks they’ll be shaking up tonight. Or this afternoon. Or just after lunch.

Boulevardier

Chris Heinrich, lead bartender at Tre Rivali in Milwaukee

Bourbon-based classic: The Boulevardier. Hands down. It’s the arguably sexier response to the Negroni. Boozy, sweet body, a wonderful bitter finish. If you really want to get wild with your nightcap, chance yourself upon a bottle of Punt e Mes and play around with the ratios.