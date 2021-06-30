Redemption 10 Year Barrel Proof High Rye Bourbon ABV: 57.2% Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Redemption has a knack for sourcing some of the best barrels from MGP in Indiana. This multi-award-winning bourbon starts off with a base mash bill of 60 percent corn, 36 percent rye, and four percent barley. After ten years of maturation, the barrels are expertly vatted to make a highly sippable bourbon experience. That marriage of bourbons then goes into the bottle — uncut and unfiltered. Tasting Notes: There’s a woody vanilla and floral honey vibe on the nose with a touch of almost burnt toffee and worn leather. Espresso beans mix with a dab of smoky bacon fat that leads towards a slightly bitter black peppercorn. Slight creamy vanilla leads towards a hint of soft cherry sweetness as the pepperiness edges towards lemon pepper soaked in honey, with a slight note of green reeds at the end. The finish dries out and amps up the spiciness as a hint of dark chocolate lingers on the very end. The Bottle: Redemption uses pretty unique bottles. The squat glass bottles feel bespoke and have a serious heft to them. The cork is held in with a bit of twine, which is a nice touch. Overall, this is a handsome bottle that stands out on any bar cart. Bottom Line: Although this didn’t win our Barrel Proof blind taste test, I did have this to say about this one. “This was subtle and nice. In fact, I’ve dipped into this one quite a bit over the months. That being said, it didn’t quite hit the heights I thought it would against this line-up. Which is fine — it still tasted pretty damn great.”

Tasting it again today and I stand by that. This is a great sip that never disappoints. It’s subtle, full of classic high-rye bourbon notes, and really easy to sip neat. Rating: 95/100 — Yeah, this is pretty great, though I clearly differ with the IWSC judges a little. It’s complex while still being understandable. All in all, it’s easy to see why folks dig this one so much.