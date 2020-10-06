Bartenders Name The Best Bourbon Whiskeys For Scotch Whisky Fans

While there’s no reason you can’t enjoy both, there’s a good chance you’re either a single malt scotch or a bourbon drinker. Whiskey novices might not always be able to tell the difference between the two, but to true whiskey fans, these two branches of the whiskey family tree couldn’t be more different. In the simplest terms, bourbon is corn-based while single malt scotch is malted barley-based. The result is a widely divergent set of flavors and finishes. Bourbon is typically much sweeter than scotch — withs hints of charred oak, vanilla, and caramel. Scotch meanwhile is richer, oftentimes spicier and, if peated, smokier. Depending on the peat level, it can be like breathing in a bonfire. “Scotch has so many different styles that it’s a little harder to recommend a bourbon for a scotch drinker unless you know what they like,” says Zach Wilks, bartender at Anthony’s Chophouse in Carmel, Indiana. “I’m a big fan of the super smoky, peaty, medicinal Scotches that come from Islay and those don’t remind you of too many bourbons.” Jarred Craven, United States Bartenders’ Guild bartender and founder of Craven Cocktails in Los Angeles, has a few ideas on the matter. “An easy way to go would be to say try a bourbon with lots of barley in the mash bill,” he notes. “There are some great options for that.” To help you discover those options, we asked some of our favorite bartenders for help. They were nice enough to tell us their picks for the best bottles of bourbon for fans of scotch.