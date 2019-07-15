The Best Breweries To Visit This Summer, According To Bartenders

Getty Image

The post-Fourth of July portion of Summer is the season for road trips (and plane rides). Since the weather is sunny and hot almost everywhere, it pretty much doesn’t matter where you’re planning to visit (unless it’s Phoenix in July). In the past, we wrote about road tripping (and flying) to bartender’s favorite distilleries. This week, we turn our attention to the brewing world.

The US (and the rest of the world) is full of amazing brewing experiences. That’s why we asked our favorite bartenders to tell us the one brewery they’d love to visit this summer. From Oregon to Long Island to Belgium, these breweries are a combination of local and global. All of them make for one hell of a warm-weather adventure.

Montauk Brewing Company (Montauk, New York)

Courtesy of Cameron Shaw, head bartender at The Lookup in New York City

Montauk Brewing out on Long Island is worth a visit any time of year, but those easygoing Montauk vibes are the perfect escape from the hot and humid NYC hustle.