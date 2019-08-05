The Most Refreshing Brut IPAs, According To Brewers

Getty Image

In the hierarchy of beer, the IPA is (and probably will forever be) king. But in recent years, variations on the iconic hop-fueled, subtly (sometimes overtly) bitter beer have grown in popularity. The hazy, juicy New England-style IPA has exploded over the past year. Meanwhile, the dry, effervescent, hoppy Brut IPA is seeing huge growth from Seattle to St. Petersburg.

The reason for the Brut IPA’s recent boom is partly due to the fact that it’s new and different and beer drinkers love trying new things. But the Champagne-like beer also appeals to fans of sparkling wine or other effervescent drinks. If you’re ready to hop on this hoppy train yourself, we’re here to make introductions. We asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to Brut IPAs (that they don’t make themselves).

Devils Backbone Brut IPA

Brad Manske, beverage director at VH Beer

Devils Backbone Brewing Brut IPA. It’s dry and light-bodied with notes of citrus and white grape from Amarillo and Halberdier Blanc hops. It’s delicious and has been one of my go-to beers this season.