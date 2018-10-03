Ranking The Best Budget Airline ‘Premium Class’ Cabins

Universal

We’re officially living in the era of cheap flights. Budget airlines are getting us to Europe, South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and across Asia for as little as $100 these days (though, sometimes, not everything works out). Overall, it’s a great time to be a wanderlusting vagabond with a gaze set on the horizon.

Dirt cheap budget airlines tend to get you from point A to point B by keeping all the frills out of the ticket price. If you want to reserve a seat, drink water or eat, carry on an extra bag, or even check a bag, you’ll have to pay more. That all adds up. If you look at, say, a flight from San Francisco to Stockholm on Norwegian, you’ll see the difference. A base price of $189 one-way becomes $345 when you add on seats, bags, meals, and priority boarding.

If you book that same flight in Norwegian’s Premium cabin with way more legroom, two checked bags, two carry-ons, meals, booze, priority check-in and boarding, fast track security, and lounge access, you’re only paying $500 more than the souped-up economy fare.

Also, did we mention that gives you lounge access? That’s a killer perk.

Okay, we get that this is an extra five hundred dollars. But that $889 is roughly the price of a regular economy ticket on a big brand airline, where a business class seat will reach upwards of $2,000. If you look at it purely from a saving POV and you want a premium seat, budget is the way to go.

With all of that in mind, we’d thought we’d rank the best of the best when it comes to flying in style while flying the budget skies. Consider this an insider’s guide to living the good life at 40,000 feet without dropping more than a grand to do so.