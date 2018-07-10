The Absolute Best Burger In Every Southwestern State

Unsplash

The arid deserts of the American Southwest are dominated by roadside dives and classic diners, slinging great burgers to weary road trippers. The region is also home to Vegas, endless cattle ranches, and Route 66 — each offering plenty of source material for a burger-loving chef to draw inspiration from. And of course, this is green chili country, so you’re going to get lots of chances to spice up your meal.

The point is: The Southwest has some damn fine burgers. No reason to waste time waxing philosophic, let’s dive right in.

TEXAS: Butcher Boys, Nacogdoches

Let’s face it, it’s pretty easy to find a good burger in Texas. Whataburger and a long list of breweries, BBQ joints, and diners aside, we have to go with a small, out-of-the-way butcher shop for our Texan pick.

Butcher Boys makes a burger that hits every element with perfection. The meat is wonderfully seasoned (with a proprietary blend) and cooked to juicy perfection. The toppings are all spot on, with nicely sliced red onion and tomato next to in-house made bacon. Add in a few jalapenos and you’ve got a near perfect burger.

If you’re road tripping through east Texas, make sure to schedule a stop in Nacogdoches for a Butcher Boys classic.