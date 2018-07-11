The Absolute Best Burgers In Every Midwestern State

#Travel Guides #Travel #Food
Life Writer
07.11.18 2 Comments

Au Cheval

Is there a region of the United States more in love with the burger than the Midwest? The endless, snowy winters mixed with summers that demand plenty of “make hay while the sun shines” indulgence combine to create the perfect year-round atmosphere for burgers to dominate the scene.

The Midwest is where burgers met their crazy, overblown, and delectable potential as a medium for getting calories into the body at the highest rates possible. As a result, the region is home to some of the cheesiest, heart-stoppingest,gargantuann riffs on the genre ever created. So let’s dive headfirst into a whole pile of great burgers where the blasphemous words “too much” are never uttered.

These are our picks for the best burgers in the Midwest.

NORTH DAKOTA: JL Beers, Fargo, Minot, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Watford City

Okay, we know JL Beers is a chain with spots in Minnesota and South Dakota too. But, goddamn if their burgers aren’t the best around in their home state of North Dakota. Pillory us for choosing a chain all you want but we dare you not to love the burgers at JL Beers.

JL prides itself that “all of our ingredients come from someone’s backyard.” That care and localvore attitude translates to a great burger. The meat is freshly ground. They buns are a house recipe. The bacon comes from around the corner.

The Humpty Dumpty burger is their award winner — with an excellently cooked runny egg on the classic cheeseburger. The real star, for us anyway, is the Not Just A Nutter Burger with a healthy smear of peanut butter accompanied by local red pepper jelly, diced jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and locally smoked bacon. It’s a spicy, umami, cheesy, crunchy mess of a burger that hits you deep in the far-reaches of your burger-loving soul.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel Guides#Travel#Food
TAGSbest burgersBurgersCHEESEBURGERSFOODSummer '18TRAVELtravel guides

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP