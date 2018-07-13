The Absolute Best Burgers In Every Northeastern State

Shake Shack

This is it! We’ve made it to the end of our All-American burger road trip. We’re completing our search for the best burgers in America in the Northeast.

The northeastern states have a lot to offer when it comes to a great burger. There’s a nice mix of out-of-the-way shacks, legit burger craftsmen on the high-end, and chains that actually get it right. So let’s just dive right in and wet some appetites with truly fantastic burgers.

WASHINGTON, DC: Rebellion

Full disclosure, we really didn’t know where to put DC in this whole thing. We did know that DC definitely deserves a shout out though. DC is one of those places that feels very southern if you’re looking south of the Potomac but is very northeast if you’re heading towards Baltimore. So, here it stays.

Rebellion is a great whiskey bar that serves a seriously loaded and legit burger. The veteran-owned restaurant hits a lot of sweet spots — who doesn’t want to drink amazing whiskey paired with over-stuffed, delicious burgers? The patties here on the smaller side (four ounces) but that means you always get a double cheeseburger; that’s rad. The cheese is thick white American cheese and always melted to perfection. Wonderfully airy potato rolls and sesame brioche buns hold the whole, messy sandwich together.

Then there are the toppings. The signature burger comes topped with crispy sous vide short rib. It’s f*cking awesome. Their “Legacy Burger” is the special, and rotates some amazing treats like heaps of blue cheese crumble or whiskey-glazed Georgia peaches into the mix. Also, don’t sleep on their veggie option. They eschew faux meat and bean patties for a thick slice of cauliflower steak grilled to burger-y perfection.