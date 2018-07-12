The Absolute Best Burgers In Every Southeastern State

Husk

The American South is a wonderland of bourbon and great burgers. Chefs like Sean Brock and Hugh Acheson have perfected the game, right alongside old-school roadside shacks and butchers. There are a shocking number of refined and beautifully executed burgers in the South. And plenty of divey spots and greasy spoons slinging classics, too. It’s awesome and definitely gives the Midwest a run for its money when it comes to the best burgers in the country.

Ready for some seriously delicious burger porn? We’ve done the homework, taken on the calories, and parsed the best damn burgers in the southeast. Let’s explore!

VIRGINIA: Market Burger Fries & Shakes, Purcellville

🍔 from @market.burger A post shared by Loudoun Eats (@loudouneats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Northern Virginia is quickly becoming one of America’s coolest new wine regions and with that comes great food. Market Burger Fries & Shakes in Purcellville makes an outstanding burger that outshines the rest of Virginia easily (sorry everyone else).

Market’s burger has a wonderfully grilled patty that tends to be on the thicker side. It’s delightfully juicy. The buns are also a big reason Market gets the nod here. Their brioche has some nice heft that can handle a big, sloppy burger while still being light enough not to fill you up on bread. It’s a delicate balance they pull off.

Then there are the toppings. Market Burgers are ordered single or double and then you basically build your own. Curry mayo, maple mustard, housemade pickles, sauteed onions and mushrooms, and melty American cheese are just a sampling of the great things you top your burger with. We highly recommend the locally smoked bacon and local egg fried to runny perfection.