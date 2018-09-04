These Instagrams From Burning Man Will Transport You To Black Rock City (Without The Dust)

#A Year of Festivals #Burning Man #Travel
Managing Editor, Life
09.04.18

Look, you don’t have to love Burning Man. It’s perfectly okay if you think it sounds kinda gross or overly dusty or too loud or drugged up. That’s your prerogative. But you have to admit, it does look like a hell of a party. And if you were in the mood to party for a week straight, the chance to dance across a seemingly endless expanse of desert where hollowed at planes turn into bars makes this a top-shelf pick. (In fact, we named Black Rock City one of the best party cities on the planet).

This year, Uproxx dispatched Leigh Grimes and Laurie Gordeijns to the Burn to take in all the mayhem and madness. Their Instagram story offers great insight into the experience and they’ll be giving us a wrap up of their epic Southwest road trip in the days to come, but for now, check these Instagrams from the playa.

Who knows what you’ll see when you see these pictures. Some dirty freaks in the desert? That’s certainly a take. But we see a post-apocalyptic looking egalitarian micro-society where hedonism is embraced, money isn’t the only metric of success, and kindness reigns supreme. Plus it’s weird as hell and we’re always ready to err on the side of weirdness.

Around The Web

TOPICS#A Year of Festivals#Burning Man#Travel
TAGSa year of festivalsburning manTRAVEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP