The Best Cannabis Strains For Epic End Of Summer Hikes

With summer coming to a close, it’s time to get in as much outdoor fun as possible before winter winds start slicing through your clothes like icy knives. And when it comes to cheap fun in the outdoors, nothing beats hiking. Wandering trails excites that part of your brain that longs to explore, that lives to see what’s around the next bend. Some people choose to enhance that sensation with a cold beer at the trail’s end and others do it with cannabis. There’s nothing like sitting with your legs dangling over the edge of a peak while you look out at a vast horizon after a long, stony hike.

If that’s your vibe, choosing the right strain is critical to making the most of high times in nature. What follows are ten strains that will enhance any hiking trip. Our focus here is on picking weed that gives you a decent head high but won’t leave you desperate for a nap or unable to pull your thoughts together. The strains need to provide you with a lot of energy and the focus necessary to trek through nature safely. These picks totally fit that mandate.

Blue Dream

This Sativa-dominant hybrid is a legendary West Coast strain because of the calm euphoria it produces. Smoke or vape a little and experience wicked full-body relaxation coupled with a mental jumpstart that leaves most users happy and motivated to tackle something, especially if they are creative types. This is one of the best strains to use before spending the day snapping pictures of beautiful landscapes or drafting a sonnet about Mother Nature.

Even better news: Blue Dream is great for pain relief, so keep using it post-hike to ease sore muscles. However, mind that you don’t get too high, as you can push yourself past mild relaxation into the sleepy zone pretty easily with this one.