Sex Doll Brothels. Nonmonogamy. Virtual Reality. There is no end to the things people are willing to do to increase both the quantity and quality of the sex they’re having. And why wouldn’t that be the case? Sex is good. Good sex is great. And great sex is something too few people get to enjoy.

When it comes to a pleasurable physiological imperative like eating, we are all about maximizing enjoyment via a variety of approaches and ingredients — so our sexual palates should be given the same attention. And, just as culinary cannabis is a trend that people have long been exploring at home, sexual cannabis is booming now too. Thank you, increased legalization.

We gathered up the ten best strains for stoking the fires that burn inside you. If you’re looking to hop aboard and enjoy the ride, check them out. And if you have any recommendations for other strains worth checking out, hop in the comments and make your case. Can’t complain about more ways to enhance sex.

Bubblegum Kush

As an 80 percent indica strain, Bubblegum Kush isn’t going to facilitate a toe-curling climax that leaves you trying to figure out how to put antiseptic on the scratches that run across your back. Think more along the lines of relaxed orgasms, staring into each other’s eyes, and languid waves of pleasure rolling over you for hours. It’s definitely a relaxed and happy high that takes a while to kick in. When it does creep up on you, it often does so with a flush of the cheeks and a tingle in the temples and across the forehead. Physical and mental stress then retreats to the periphery, and users can breathe more deeply and easily.

If you are expecting some sugary Bubble Yum flavors, think again. This strain runs citrus with top notes of orange and sour lemon. Although, it is a little sweet. And though it isn’t a high energy strain, there is a certain propensity for giggling that can run counter to the smooth, sensual vibe mentioned previously.