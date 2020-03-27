The Best Cannabis Strains To Smoke Your Way Through The Quarantine

What even is the weekend anymore? Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday… it’s all the same these days. Working the weekday grind and letting all the built-up stress melt away at your favorite bar with a group of friends is a thing of the past, for now. Luckily, no amount of social distancing will ever be able to keep us away from smoking a bowl of fresh weed. Thanks in large part to cannabis delivery services, it’s never been easier to chill at home, responsibly socially distance, and get faded out of our minds while binge-watching 90s sitcoms on Hulu. Or binge-watching a series on Netflix. Or hitting up HBO’s movie roster. Or… look our point is that we have a lot of stuff to watch, so we might as well smoke weed while we do it! Out of respect for our collective quarantine, we’re populating this list with a carefully curated collection of high potency indica and hybrid cannabis strains. There’s no room for sativa strains here folks. These strains are designed to knock you off your feet, keep you couch-locked, ready to munch, and let whatever hours remain in the day fade and blur away. Here are all the best cannabis strains to smoke while in quarantine.