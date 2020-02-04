We Asked Bartenders To Name The Best Widely-Available Canned Beers

For years, if a beer was served in a can, it carried a certain feeling of… inadequacy. High-quality craft brews weren’t putting their hard work into aluminum cans. They were filling fancy-labeled bottles instead. Only low-brow, mass-produced fizzy, watery brews and seemingly ancient domestic brews were found in cans. Oh, how things have changed. These days, you’ll find cheap classic dad beers side-by-side with trendy, barrel-aged beers on the shelves of your local grocer or beer shop. Cool labels, low-costs, award-winning brews — there’s no reason for breweries not to try cans out. Natasha DeHart, founder and master blender at Bendt Distilling Company is Lewisville, Texas, loves beer in cans but keeps her selections in the Lone Star State. With one exception. “We always try to drink the local beer, wherever we may be at that moment,” she says, “but our favorite nationally distributed beer would have to be from Colorado’s Avery Brewing Company. I haven’t had a beer made in that brewery that wasn’t absolutely solid.” Many bartenders agree that craft canned beers are where it’s at, while others like to stick to the throwback classics. To get a few solid recommendations, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to canned beers that are available almost anywhere.

Sixpoint Bengali View this post on Instagram #sixpoint #sixpointbengali A post shared by @ jk_brejas on Aug 23, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT Anthony Merlino, beverage director at Bergamo’s in New York City Sixpoint Bengali. I love, love this brewery in New York City. I fell in love with this brand, not only because of the people who work there, but the creaminess of this beer. I love its peachy aromas and full body. It’s amazing alone and plays nicely with charcuterie boards or spinach dip. Anything cheesy.