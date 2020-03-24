A cheap bottle of brandy is always a great bottle of booze to have on hand. Especially right now. Why? Well, brandy has been used as medicine for centuries. Is it medicine? Nope. Brandy is still just alcohol. But it does do two handy things: 1) it takes the edge off and has a calming effect when taken in small doses, 2) you can make a hot toddy with brandy, and that will help clear up your chest. Boil some water, juice a lemon, add about a tablespoon of fresh honey, and pour in about two-ounces of brandy and you have a great hot toddy. It’s nourishing, comforting, and a great way to get some good vitamins into your system. One whole lemon contains about 139 percent of your daily vitamin C needs. Honey also has proven anti-oxidant components that have been shown to suppress coughs. And the brandy, as we said, feels very necessary in these trying times. Altogether, that’s a hell of a cocktail. The 15 bottles featured below are our expert picks for the best cheap bottles of brandy to buy right now. Especially if you’re whipping up a batch of hot toddies. A quick note on deciphering brandy labels before we begin: In general, you’ll see VS, VSOP, and XO on bottles, like “Hennessey VSOP.” “VS” means “very special” and is a blend of at least two-year-old brandies. “VSOP” means “very superior old pale” and is a blend of at least four-year-old brandies. “XO” means “extra old” and is a blend of at least six-year-old brandies (sometimes this is called “Napoléon” as well). And, lastly, there’s “Hors d’âge” which means the brandy is aged for up to ten years or longer. Of course, there are different words for this if the brandy is from, say, Spain. Also, brandy makers in the U.S. often use the French designations with zero respect for the age regulations they’re meant for.

Courvoisier VS Cognac View this post on Instagram Очень неплохой коньяк! Very nice cognac! #cognac #courvoisier #courvoisiervs #коньяк A post shared by Artyom (@realartist) on Feb 23, 2018 at 10:30am PST Style: French Cognac

Distillery: Courvoisier

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29.99 The Brandy: This Cognac just squeaks by at $29.99 per bottle. This is a good entry-level brandy that has pretty solid name recognition. The juice is a blend of four to seven-year-old brandies made primarily from grapes grown in the Fins Bois region with a solid percentage of Petite Champagne grapes thrown in to balance things out. The Taste: Dried grapes, ripe apples and pears, and creamy chocolate mingle on the nose. The florals feel more like a fruit orchard in full bloom on a spring day. Coffee bitterness arrives next to barrel spiciness with a wisp of smoke lurking far in the background. The fruit and florals bring about a quiet-yet-warming final note.