$49 Flights To Europe Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

Now’s the time to buy a cheap flight or book a steal on a hotel. We’re in the middle of the shoulder season, winter has set in, and prices are dirt cheap. If you want to book a getaway for Valentine’s Day or Spring Break, the time is now.

Flights throughout February, March, April, and into May are at all-time lows. This isn’t just budget fares to Europe either. Big name airlines have flights to Africa, Australia, and beyond for anywhere from $300 to $600 roundtrip. Those are prices on airlines where you can actually carry on a bag, check one, and maybe even get a meal with a drink or two. That, in turn, means, the budget airlines have slashed their prices as well. This is a win-win, yo.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

TOP DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$49 ONE-WAY FLIGHTS TO EUROPE WITH WOWAIR

Wowair.com

This is not a drill. Right now, you can score one-way tickets to Europe from all over America for only $49. You’ll need to buy before January 18th and travel before March 11th. Also, be aware you’ll likely also need to spend another $80-$100 if you need to check a bag and want to eat Wowair’s food. Alternately, just carry on and bring your own lunch.

Check Out The Deal Here

QANTAS NEW YEAR ADVENTURE SALE

Qantas.com

Anytime you can snag a roundtrip ticket to Australia for less than $1,000, you have to jump on it. Qantas is currently running a sale that has flights from all over America for $620-$680 roundtrip. That’s on an airline where you can check a bag, get a meal (or two), and drink all that tasty Aussie wine.

You have until January 22nd to buy a ticket. This is your chance to go down under for way less.

Check Out The Deal Here

PLAN A DOPE SPRING BREAK WITH 30% OFF VILLAS IN BARBADOS

Portferdinand.com

With Spring Break rapidly approaching, it’s time to make some plans before prices spike. Our recommendation: Gather your crew and go in on a villa in paradise. Port Ferdinand Barbados is offering a 30 percent discount on their villas if you can book by February 15th and travel before April 30th. That one-third discount is enough to cover a cheap flight if you shop the deals.

Check Out The Deal Here