04.03.18 53 mins ago

Welcome to April! Easter is behind us. Spring Breaks are winding down. And that merry ol’ sun is starting to peek through the grey and cold once again — for the most part, anyway.

Spring is the perfect time to get excited about travel. Summer is mere months away. Previously frozen parts of the world are thawing rapidly. Beer gardens are about to open. Ski slopes are soon to become hiking trails. And the beaches are going to get hot. Time to hit the road, friends. It’s calling.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

This week’s Secret Flying deals will get you all over the world. If you can fly out of Portland, Oregon, you’ll be able to score a roundtrip ticket to the southern tip of Baja, Mexico for only $243.

Flights from Phoenix to Puerto Rico are running a super cheap at $266 roundtrip. Do the people of Puerto Rico a solid and help them get back on their feet with your tourist dollars.

One of the best deals right now is a roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Hong Kong for only $346 roundtrip. That’s insanely cheap for a flight that long. It’s a nonstop that’ll get you from sunny LA to the food-packed streets of Hong Kong in 15 hours.

Worth it? You’d better believe it.

