The weather is heating up and the desire to get out there on that open road is rising right along with the temperature. This week’s best cheap flights and travel deals have you covered for any last minute jaunts, fall travel, and even some ideas for the coming winter. So, check that bank account, pack a toothbrush, and get ready for a little summertime adventure.

Below are some of the best summer deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING

If you’re looking for the best deal and don’t really care where that deal is, then Secret Flying is the way to go. Right now, you can score a great deal from San Francisco to Port of Spain, Trinidad, for less than $400 roundtrip. Flights from the South Bay (San Jose) to Hong Kong are only $460 roundtrip — which is unbeatable. Lastly, flights from Miami to the US Virgin Islands are running around $200 roundtrip.

Strike now. These deals won’t last long.

Priceline.com

Momondo.com

Priceline.com

$20 ONLINE DEALS FROM FRONTIER

On the homefront, Frontier Airlines is offering their $20 deals again. That means you can see a new corner of America for 20 bucks each way. There really isn’t a cheaper way to travel than that since $20 is about eight gallons of gas these days.

Frontier.com

$25 ONE WAY DEALS WITH SPIRIT

Spirit Air is nipping at the heels of Frontier with $25 one way flight deals for the $9 Club members. It’s free to sign up for the club and you’ll get regular alerts for Spirit’s best prices. Plus, $25 to fly around America is also a great price any way you cut it.

Spirit.com

SOUTHWEST THREE DAY SALE

Southwest is running a Three Day Sale until this Thursday on flights all over America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Prices are ranging from $60-$120 each way at the moment. So you’ll have to shop this one a little to find the best prices. Our recommendation is to see what’s cheapest from your home city and pull that trigger.

Southwest.com

$99 FLIGHTS TO EUROPE WITH WOWAIR

Looking to escape this summer? WowAir is offering a slew of last-minute flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, for $99 each way. If you don’t have a bag to check, don’t’ care about where you sit on the plane, and pack your own meal, it really is just 99 bucks. Granted, you’ll spend some serious coin while there — but that’s the fun part!

Wowair.com

RYANAIR WORLD CUP DEALS AROUND EUROPE

For all you soccer aficionados out there, FIFA’s World Cup is starting this week. To celebrate it, RyanAir is offering seriously cheap flights all over Europe. Technically, you can fly all the way to Europe for a couple hundred on WowAir or Norwegian then pick up another city for less than a tenner. It’s crazy cheap, efficient, and allows you to see more of Europe. All wins. Oh, and you’ll get the added of bonus of watching world-class association football in a place that really, really digs it.

Ryanair.com

SOLO TRAVEL DEALS WITH FRIENDLY PLANET TRAVEL

Looking for more than just a cheap flight? Also, looking to do a little solo travel this year? Friendly Planet Travel is the best choice out there. This summer, they’re offering discounts for solo travelers on a large swath of their awesome trips all over the world. Check out their page for the best deals. You’ll save hundreds on dope trips.

FriendlyPlanet.com

DISCOUNTS ON TRIPS TO ASIA WITH CONTIKI

Contiki is the world’s biggest (and best) travel company that caters specifically to wanderlusting travelers between 18 and 35. The trips are hip, detailed, and carefree.

Right now, Contiki is offering awesome discounts on trips all over the world. Our recommendation: Hit up one of their foodie inspired trips around Southeast Asia. You’ll eat amazing food, hang with awesome people, and create memories that’ll last a lifetime.

Contiki.com

EUROPEAN RIVER CRUISES FOR MILLENNIALS WITH U BY UNIWORLD

U By Uniworld is a bit like a boutique sleep away camp for people under 40 that happens to be a floating lux hotel. You can party at silent discos, strike yoga poses as the sun rises, and see a new European city every single morning. It’s one of the best ways to see Europe. There’ll be no #FOMO for you.

Ubyuniworld.com

HOTEL OF THE WEEK: UNDER CANVAS MOUNT RUSHMORE

Glamping is the new way to stay at some of America’s most scenic and wild spots. Under Canvas just opened their latest installation in the mythical Black Hills. Each tent is equipped with a fully working bathroom, cozy wood stove, sitting area, and king-sized bed. There’s a huge common area tent with views of Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills. Of course, there’s a fire pit with everything you’ll need for ‘smores at the ready every night.

And, since this one just opened, you’ll be able to score discounts on tents this summer. So, pack up your gear for a South Dakota vacation. Don’t forget to hit up the Badlands, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Deadwood while you’re there. It’s a blast this time of year and Under Canvas is the smartest play for a home base.

Undercanvas.com

WIN A TRIP TO WALT DISNEY WORLD

Speaking of glamping, Disney is running a contest that’s pretty rad. You can enter to win a four-day/three-night trip to Disneyworld to celebrate the opening of Pandora — The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. You’ll get to stay in the new Pandora park first where you’ll stay in a glamping tent for a night and have a “curated” experience just for you and a guest. The winner will also get a 4-day pass and Park Hopper pass with flights and accommodation plus a $250 Disney Gift Card all for two.

Which, come on, that sounds amazing. You have until June 21st to enter. Good luck!