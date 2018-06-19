Uproxx/iStockphoto

The 2018 hurricane season has gotten off to a slow start. The season usually runs from about now until late October, but record low temperatures in the Atlantic have meteorologists hoping this will be a mild year. That’s great news for people living in the Caribbean who took an especially vicious beating in 2017, due to record high temps in the Atlantic.

It’s also great news for travelers. A mild hurricane season means more of us can go to the islands to spend money, especially if we’re scoring great travel deals and cheap flights. That, in turn, means more money will be pumped into local economies of the islands still reeling from last year’s catastrophes. It’s a win-win-win. So, go! Help out the locals by spending your tourist dollars on conch fritters, SCUBA excursions, and hotels with 10,000 thread count sheets.

Below are some of the best summer (and early fall) deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now (some of which will get you straight to El Carib). These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Starting with trips to the Caribbean, Secret Flying has some great deals today. You can snag a roundtrip from Nashville or New York to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for between $217 and $250. Flights from Pittsburgh to Aruba are running at $299 roundtrip. And, if you’re too skittish about the Caribbean, there’s a really great deal on a roundtrip from Los Angeles to Ecuador for only $431.

These are all great deals. But you’ll have to act today or tomorrow to take advantage of them.

Momondo.com

Priceline.com

