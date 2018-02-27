These Cheap Flights Will Leave You Hyped To Travel For Spring Break

Uproxx/Shutterstock

Spraaaaaang Breaaaaaaaaak is just around the corner. That means a lot of us are going to be traveling for at least one week over the next few months. A great cheap flight or travel deal may well be the deciding factor in where to go. Get the sunblock ready, it’s time to plan for some fun, sun, and… maybe some rum?

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

KAYAK’S HACKER GUIDE

Kayak just released a new algorithm to track the best and cheapest flights month by month called the 2018 Travel Hacker Guide. They went through and crunched millions and millions of flights and found the best domestic deals in the US for under $200 and the best international deals for under $400. Then they broke everything down by month so you can find the best prices at the best times. Hopper has done something similar as well.

It’s a lifesaver if you’re looking for the best flight prices and are willing to take a risk and go somewhere completely new.

Kayak.com

